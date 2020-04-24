Customers flock to businesses as restaurant patios open in Colleyville

Colleyville businesses were among the first in the state to partially reopen Friday, despite critics who call the move irresponsible.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Customers arrived early and often to area restaurant patios, the morning they were allowed to reopen, according to a controversial proclamation by mayor Richard Newton.

The new city guidelines allow restaurants with patios to seat customers outside as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Cosmetologists, barbers, personal trainers and massage therapists can also accept one-on-one appointments, according to the proclamation.

Customers arrived first thing in the morning to Benny’s Café, where owner Benny Polisi said having even a few tables open per day will help keep him in business.

“This is a big deal,” Polisi said. “This is going to help.”

Kelsey Rodriguez, her husband and children were among the first people to sit down and order.

“We love Benny’s,” Rodriguez said. “Benny’s is a small town business we want to support.”

Not everyone in Colleyville welcomes the idea of partially reopening businesses as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in D-FW. Some took to the city’s social media pages calling the move irresponsible and disappointing.

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine in the Town Center Colleyville shopping center was so crowded, customers had to wait in line for the few available tables, often ignoring social distancing recommendations.

Just feet away, however, neighboring massage parlors and salons remained closed.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation warns city proclamations do not supersede Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order and stylists, barbers and massage therapists treating customers in Colleyville or anywhere else could face a fine of up to $1,000 and 180 days in jail, plus administrative fines and punishments from the TDLR.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says restaurants could face similar penalties.