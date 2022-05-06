Customer shoots, kills armed robbery suspect inside Grand Prairie business, police say

The customer, who police say is a concealed handgun license holder, told detectives that he feared for his life and the life of the employee.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a customer inside a Grand Prairie business Thursday night, police say.

Around 9:10 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at a business in the 1600 block of West Polo Road. When officers arrived, they located the alleged robbery suspect suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives determined the armed suspect was in the act of robbing the business and an employee, when they were confronted by a customer.

The customer, who police say is a concealed handgun license holder, told detectives that he feared for his life and the life of the employee, so he intervened and shot the suspect.

Detectives said the customer is cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed or are expected at this time.

Grand Prairie police said the suspect’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin is notified.