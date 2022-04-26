Crowley High School track star killed in Fort Worth shooting

"Rashard was a standout scholar and student athlete with a bright future ahead of him," district officials said to WFAA in a statement.

CROWLEY, Texas — A North Texas track star was shot and killed at a party over the weekend, police and the district confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.

Rashard Guinyard, 17, was a senior at Crowley High School and planning to attend Abilene Christian University to run track. He signed his National Letter of Intent in February.

According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard for a shooting call. This is west of Edgecliff Village and near Krauss-Baker Park.

When officers arrived, they found Guinyard with at least one gunshot wound and declared him dead at the scene. Police said there was "a large gathering" outside of the Haltom Thrift there and unknown suspects began firing weapons.

Guinyard and others were running away when he was struck by one of the shots, police said.

In a letter from the school to the community, officials said crisis response teams are in place to provide support to students and staff who are grieving.

"The Crowley ISD community is saddened by the death of one of our students who was a senior at Crowley High School. The student died this past weekend in a shooting that occurred at a private party and his death is under investigation. Our hearts go out to his family and friends," the letter read, in part.