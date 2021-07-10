Crews responding to fire at golf cart business in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Firefighters responded to a golf cart business in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.
It happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Metro Golf Cars at 4063 South Freeway Sr. northbound.
Fire crews found heavy fire at a large warehouse and a 2nd alarm was quickly requested, fire officials said. Crews were using a defensive strategy due to a large amount of fire and hazards associated with a large structure.
The fire was three alarms around 7:30 a.m. Over 24 fire units and support vehicles responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.