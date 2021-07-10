Crews responding to fire at golf cart business in Fort Worth

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Firefighters responded to a golf cart business in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Metro Golf Cars at 4063 South Freeway Sr. northbound.

Fire crews found heavy fire at a large warehouse and a 2nd alarm was quickly requested, fire officials said. Crews were using a defensive strategy due to a large amount of fire and hazards associated with a large structure.

The fire was three alarms around 7:30 a.m. Over 24 fire units and support vehicles responded to the incident.