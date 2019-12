DALLAS — Crews are responding to the collapse of a vacant building in Dallas.

Dallas Fire Department officials say the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. Saturday near the 7145 block of John W Carpenter Freeway.

Officials are investigating what caused the building to collapse.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Building collapses at 7145 John W Carpenter

