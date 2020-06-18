Crews recover man's body from Lake Ray Hubbard

Officials say a 24-year-old man went into the water to retrieve a bobber and never came back up.

DALLAS — Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 24-year-old man from Lake Ray Hubbard, officials say.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue received a 911 call regarding a water rescue at the lake.

Dallas police say a 24-year-old went into the water to retrieve a bobber and never came back up.

Officials say multiple agencies and dive teams searched for the man’s body throughout the evening hours.

“Though search teams felt like they had an idea of where the body was, unfavorable lighting conditions forced them suspended efforts for the night for safety reasons,” Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

Crews were able to recover the man’s body around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. His name has not been released at this time.

