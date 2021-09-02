Crews prepare roads for possible freezing drizzle

There's a possibility of light drizzle and even freezing drizzle that could cause some slick spots on the roads.

DALLAS — North Texas could see freezing drizzle over the next 48 hours. The Texas Department of Transportation started pretreating bridges and overpasses Monday and will finish on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, there is a possibility of light drizzle or freezing drizzle that could cause some slick spots on the roads.

Temperatures will be hovering around freezing for most of North Texas, but where temperatures drop below freezing we could see some light ice accumulations.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Transportation and Public Works Department is monitoring the incoming weather and has its fleet with sanders for possibly icy conditions. Crews are on standby and have u to 30 trucks available if needed. Staff will continue to update...

All City of Fort Worth Park & Recreation Department community centers are designated emergency shelters. Should a center be activated as an emergency shelter, the hours of operation will comply with the needs of the Emergency Management Office.

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Cold weather

MedStar emergency services, which serves Fort Worth, will be implementing the cold weather response protocol once the "real feel" temperatures go below 20 degrees.

Under that protocol, response priorities are upgrades for patients in an outdoor area, unprotected from the cold.

Here's MedStar's advice to avoid cold-weather health problems such as frostbite and hypothermia:

Wear cold weather appropriate clothing such as gloves/mittens, hats, scarves and snow boots. Dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing, and cover your face and mouth if possible.

Be aware of the wind chill factor. Wind can cause body-heat loss.

Stay dry, and if you become wet, remove wet clothing immediately.

Limit your time outdoors.

Do not ignore shivering. It's an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Avoid exerting yourself when working in the cold. Dress warmly and work slowly.

Be aware of carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that is poisonous to breathe. Operate all gasoline-powered devices, such as gas-powered heaters outdoors and never bring them indoors.

Warming stations

Plano will provide an overnight warming station for those who would otherwise be sleeping outside during freezing/inclement weather.

The station opens at 6:30 p.m. at 3528 14th St. in Plano.