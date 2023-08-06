Crews in Johnson County battling 300+ acre grass fire, officials say

The fire is happening southwest of Godley.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Crews in Johnson County are working to put out a large grass fire that's burned an estimated 350 acres.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the fire is happening near county roads 1232 and 1127, just southwest of Godley.

According to officials, the fire is moving north to northwest and is currently not contained. The sheriff's office said it crossed County Road 1233.

Update: the #DoubleBackFire in Johnson County remains an estimated 300 acres and 0% contained. The fire is moving in the north/northwest direction. Additional aircraft are arriving to support ground crews. #txfire pic.twitter.com/eqxJmlpAC3 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 6, 2023

Both ground and air crews are fighting the fire. No structures have been destroyed, the sheriff's office said.