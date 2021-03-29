x
Crews fight 5-alarm fire at Dallas apartment complex

Fire officials said 90 to 100 firefighters responded to the scene on Monday evening.
Credit: WFAA
Seventy to 80 firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire on March 29, 2021 in Dallas.

DALLAS — Updated at 6:55 p.m. with details from Dallas fire officials.

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire at the Forest Cove Apartments near Forest Lane and Interstate 635 in Dallas, officials said.

Crews responded just before 5:30 p.m. after a 911 call for a fire at a two-story apartment complex at 9600 Forest Lane, fire officials said.

The fire was raised to a fifth alarm to bring in additional manpower around 6: 45 p.m. When it was at a fourth alarm, approximately 90 to 100 firefighters were at the scene, according to fire officials.

Dallas fire said due to a partial roof collapse, firefighting efforts have been mostly defensive. 

There have been no reported injuries and firefighters do not know what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

