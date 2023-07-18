Crews battling fire at Dallas church Tuesday afternoon

The initial call was received a little before 2 p.m., and the first arriving crews found smoke spreading from the vents and part of the roof.

DALLAS — Crews are fighting a fire at a local church Tuesday afternoon, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at Saintsville Church of God located at 2200 South Marsalis Avenue. This is west of Cedar Crest Golf Course and east of Wynnewood Village.

The initial call was received a little before 2 p.m., and the first arriving crews found smoke spreading from the vents and part of the roof. Immediate fire suppression efforts started once firefighters arrived, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, it was still an active fire scene with developing details. So far, there have been no injuries reported in association with the fire.

The cause of it is being investigated.