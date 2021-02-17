Crews battle massive fire at townhomes in Duncanville

Six to eight units of the two-story townhomes are currently affected by the fire, but it is unsure right now how many people have been affected.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The Duncanville, Grand Prairie, Lancaster and Midlothian fire departments are responding to a multiple-townhome fire in Duncanville Tuesday evening. It's happening at 1400 North Crosspoint Street, near the intersection of Wheatland Road and Clark Road.

No injuries have been reported, according to the City of Duncanville.

The Duncanville Police Department has also been called, and the Red Cross has been alerted to the fire.

Five two-story townhomes are currently affected by the fire, but it is unsure right now how many people have been affected, according to a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

The Red Cross said it will get information on who has been affected and help them virtually, and will also be working with families to get shelter, food or other items.