DALLAS — Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are working to contain a fire at an upholstery warehouse, officials say.

People inside the building were quickly evacuated around 1 p.m. Thursday, as flames began to spread across the back of the warehouse near 2460 Irving Boulevard.

Firefighters have requested additional help because the roof of the building has collapsed, authorities say.

No injuries have been reported at this time and everyone has been accounted for, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, authorities say.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.





More on WFAA: