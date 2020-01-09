x
Cresson volunteer firefighter dies while battling wildfires on west coast, department says

Credit: Cresson Volunteer Fire Department
Cresson Volunteer Fire Department said the victim shared this photo on Facebook the day before she died.

A firefighter with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department died Monday, officials announced via Facebook. 

Some of the department's firefighters traveled to the West Coast and western U.S. to battle wildfires. Cresson is about 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth. 

One of the firefighters updated her Facebook profile photo Sunday to show the terrain where she was working, the department said.

However, on Monday, Cresson fire officials said they learned that the woman had died while on the fireground. 

“Our department is numbed by the news and we are hurting,” the department said on its Facebook page.

The department has not publicly released the firefighter's name.
