Crash shuts down Interstate 30 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Arlington were shut down Thursday morning after a major crash at Fielder Road, police said.
Traffic was stopped shortly before 5 a.m., and was already backed up to Cooper Street. Division Street is an alternate route for drivers heading west through Arlington, or they can also take Texas 121/183 or Texas 303/Pioneer Parkway.
Police said the highway was expected to be closed through 10 a.m., forcing lengthy delays through the morning rush hours.
More information about the crash was not available. Check back for more updates as information becomes available.