FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are responding to a crash involving a freight train and semi-trailer.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Friday near U.S. Highway 377 and Keller Haslet Road. Officers have shut down North Main Street near the crash site.

Authorities say a semitrailer carrying several vehicles experienced a mechanical issue and got stuck on the tracks. The train then collided with the semitrailer, according to officials.

The driver of the semitrailer was transported to the hospital, police say.

Drivers should seek an alternate route while police remain on the scene.

