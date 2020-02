FORT WORTH, Texas — A crash involving an 18-wheeler on westbound State Highway 199 near Confederate Parkway is causing major traffic delays, authorities said.

Officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department said the tractor-trailer is leaking diesel fuel from the saddle tank.

Hazmat crews are on scene trying to clean the spill, according to officials.

Drivers should seek alternate routes until further notice. Click here to track the latest traffic delays.