A crane will begin work Wednesday morning removing cars and debris from the Irving parking garage that collapsed twice earlier this week, according to the Irving Fire Department.

Crews were working to remove damaged cars and stabilize the parking garage through a process called "shoring" over the weekend. A crane was expected to arrive at 8 a.m. Wednesday to remove concrete paneling as well as vehicles stranded on the garage's upper deck.

Collapse Update #10- Crane will be here at approx 8:00am Wed to remove the 2 spandrel panels and the 2 cars and 1 truck on the upper deck. They will also take down the 2 free standing columns and apply lateral shoring to other columns. — Irving Fire Dept (@Irving_Fire) August 7, 2018

The fire department said two free-standing columns as well as two trees outside the garage also needed to be removed.

All but six driveable cars had been removed from the garage over the weekend.

Collapse UPDATE #6- All shoring is in place and all but 6 driveable vehicles have been removed. A crane will be required for the remaining vehicle removal as well as removal of debris and spandrels. No work occurred today. Crane work should begin this week. — Irving Fire Dept (@Irving_Fire) August 5, 2018

The fire department initially reported that all shoring work was completed over the weekend. On Monday, a need for additional shoring was discovered and crane work was delayed.

Crews had removed 30 cars from the garage on Friday and about 30 more over the weekend.

About 30 cars had been damaged or destroyed in the two collapses at the garage on Tuesday, when a 40-by-40 foot section of the top level fell through and a smaller section collapsed several hours later. It was unclear how many of the damaged cars – if any at all – had been removed.

No one was injured in either collapse. Officials are still investigating the cause of the collapse.

© 2018 WFAA