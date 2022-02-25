Cowtown Marathon to go on as planned this weekend: Here's what event organizers say

Cowtown race officials say the safety of runners, volunteers and spectators is their top priority.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After the latest winter blast this week, the Cowtown Marathon will go on as planned this Saturday and Sunday, event organizers said.

Cowtown race officials say the safety of runners, volunteers and spectators is their top priority. Crews will put sand on the courses right before races begin, and they'll continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend.

"The Texas weather is challenging all of us this weekend. We are grateful to the thousands of runners, volunteers, supporters and local officials who regularly participate in our event. Their dedication, patience and flexibility in times like these are invaluable," organizers said in a release Friday.

Last year, a few races were dropped due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Also, spectators weren't allowed at the finish line, in order to minimize crowds. But all courses will be back this weekend, according to organizers.

Race times

Things will kick off at 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Cowtown Health and Fitness Expo where runners will pick-up their race-day packets.

The 10K race will begin at 7 a.m., and the 5K race will start at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, the marathon distance races will take place. At 5:45 a.m., a worship service will be held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center – Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall.

Then, at 6:45 a.m. the wheelchair/handcycle race will start. And all distance races, including the half marathon, full marathon and Ultra Marathon will kick off at 7 a.m.