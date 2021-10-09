COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County surpasses 4,000 deaths

There have now been 4,018 COVID-19 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

TEXAS, USA — There were 22 new COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County Monday, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

As of Monday, there are currently 1,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County. That's down from 1,200 the previous day.

The county has had more than 1,100 hospitalizations for 12 straight days. The county's current 14-day average is 1,167.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 26% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also reported 2,599 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 326,414 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Dallas County reports 14 new deaths

There were 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County Monday, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 30s to a Dallas man in his 80s

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,437 since tracking began in March 2020.

County health officials also reported 1,582 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which are cases that came from Friday. Tuesday's press release will include the number of new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 537 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 313,601 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 26 ICU beds available in Dallas County Friday, according to information from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Collin County reports 471 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 471 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

COVID-19 patients make up 17% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 416 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 401 on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 507, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has three ICU beds currently available

Denton County health officials reported there are three ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals, up from one on Sunday.

There were no ICU beds available last Thursday.

There are currently 195 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 194 on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day there have been fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 201 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 805 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 94,032 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also four new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, which included:

A Hickory Creek man in his 40s

A Fort Worth woman in her 40s

A Denton man in his 50s

A Denton man in his 70s

As of Tuesday, 207,003 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 198,195 have received their second dose.

State officials report more than 8,000 new cases

State health officials reported 8,140 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 3,952 cases Thursday.

The state reported more than 10,000 new cases the previous four days.

The state's current 14-day average is 14,000.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State hospitalizations remain above 13,000 for 23rd straight day

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 13,065 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. There have been more than 13,000 hospitalizations every day since Aug. 21.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.