COVID updates: Tarrant County health officials report 1,339 hospitalizations

COVID-19 patients currently make up 30% of the total hospital bed capacity.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Tuesday there are currently 1,339 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 1,324 hospitalizations the previous day.

Hospitalizations have remained between 1,300 and 1,388 in the last 10 days.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 30% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also announced nine new COVID-19 deaths, which ranged in age from an Arlington woman in her 20s to a Fort Worth man in his 80s. There have now been 5,174 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 6,405 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. There have been 498,340 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 3,193,291 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Dallas County health officials report 5 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported five new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

These ranged in age from an Irving man in his 40s to a Dallas man in his 80s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,726 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 11,880 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, which include cases from the past three days. Of the new cases, 2,119 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 436,653 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Three-Day Total of 11,880 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 2,119 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/0GNnqVJUqp — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 26, 2022

Denton County health officials report 222 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 222 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 231 on Monday.

This is the eighth day in a row hospitalizations have remained above 200. The county currently has a 14-day average of 211 hospitalizations.

There are currently eight ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also reported 3,625 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There have now been 155,297 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there are currently 208,824 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 199,990 who have received their second dose and 1,143 who have received their third dose.

1,130 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 1,130 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Tuesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 879 cases reported Monday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 1,496, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 571 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 21% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State officials report 13,291 hospitalizations

On Tuesday, state health officials reported there are currently 13,291 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 13,001 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained above 13,000 hospitalizations for six consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 12,577 hospitalizations.

State officials report 35,572 new cases

State health officials reported 35,572 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

This reported daily statistic has remained above 30,000 for the 25th consecutive days.