COVID-19 updates: Despite uptick in cases, hospitalizations in North Texas remain low

TEXAS, USA — While health experts report Texas and the United States are experiencing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in the main North Texas counties remain near record-low levels.

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 13 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 12 on Monday.

This is now the 64th consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 15 hospitalizations in the county.

There are currently 13 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

As of Monday, there have been 208,997 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 200,371 have received their second dose, and 1,151 who have received their third dose.

Dallas County report six new deaths

Dallas County health officials reported six more residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

Health officials also announced 185 newly reported cases within 14 days of the specimen collection date.

"We continue to see growth in cases, for the week ending on May 27th we had 2,270 cases a 15% week over week increase," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet Tuesday. "Regionally and at a county level, hospitalizations have increased as well. In the county, up from the 60s a week ago to 88 today, regionally from under 200 to 267 today."

113 new cases in Collin County, state officials say

There were 113 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Collin County on Tuesday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. There were 128 cases reported on Monday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 131 cases per day, state data shows.

Collin County health officials also said the county currently has 79 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

This is now the 83rd consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 100 hospitalizations in the county.

State hospitalizations above 1,000 for second straight day

On Tuesday, state health officials reported there are currently 1,069 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 1,013 the previous day.

This is the second straight day that hospitalizations across the state have remained above 1,000. The last time hospitalizations were above 1,000 was on April 1 (1,001).

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 915 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 6,000 new cases for 69th consecutive day

State health officials reported 2,660 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 3,234 on Monday.

This is now the 64th straight day in which officials have reported fewer than 6,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 3,539 new cases per day.

Texas health officials report 144 new cases over last five days in long-term care facilities

There were 144 new COVID-19 cases reported from the past five days in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Tuesday, state health officials said. That comes out to about 29 per day.

On March 1, 2022, officials removed 1,059 reported cases in these facilities due to a reporting error. Texas Health and Human Services said this on the statistical change:

"A facility made a reporting error and that error has been corrected. As noted in the spreadsheet, data in the report reflect COVID-19 cases in residents and staff at nursing facilities as self-reported by the provider to HHSC. All data in the report are provisional and subject to change."

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

The record-high monthly average in January 2022 was 708 cases.

Texas health officials report 42 new cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 42 new daily cases, including children and employees, in facilities as of Friday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This was the last day health officials reported this data.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Feb. 8, 2022. The record-high single-day total happened on Jan. 18, 2022 when state health officials added 2,213 new cases.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.