COVID updates: 5 deaths total reported in Tarrant, Dallas counties Wednesday

In Dallas County, there have been 580 breakthrough cases of COVID confirmed to date, officials said.

DALLAS — There were five cumulative deaths reported in Dallas and Tarrant counties Wednesday.

Denton County

Denton County health officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

There have been 604 deaths and 76,434 cases of COVID-19 in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Dallas County

Dallas County health officials reported 112 new positive cases and four additional deaths. The cases include 34 probable cases.

There have been 580 breakthrough cases of COVID in the county confirmed to date, officials said. Of those, 110 were hospitalized, 24 were admitted to the ICU and 10 people have died.

"During the week ending May 29, 93% of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Dallas County residents were individuals who were not fully vaccinated," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted. "We know that the vaccine is safe and effective. Please don’t delay and get vaccinated today."

There have been 261,334 confirmed cases and 4,081 deaths since tracking began.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine @bswhealth_DFW



📆 Friday, June 11

⌚️10:30am-12pm

📍 1208 N. Hall Street Dallas, TX 75204



No appointment needed. Stop by and #SleeveUpTX #WeCanDoThis pic.twitter.com/jGGExqlaZN — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 9, 2021

Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials reported one COVID death and 66 new cases Wednesday. She is a woman from Fort Worth in her 30s who had underlying health conditions, officials said.