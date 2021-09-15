COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 20 new deaths

There have been 4,047 COVID-19 deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were 20 new COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County Wednesday, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The people who died ranged in age from a Fort Worth man in his 20s to a Richland Hills woman in her 80s.

There have now been 4,047 COVID-19 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there are currently 1,183 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County. That's down from 1,179 the previous day.

The county has had more than 1,100 hospitalizations for 14 straight days. The current 14-day average is 1,180.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 25% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also reported 1,430 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 329,527 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 2,448,742 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Collin County reports 482 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 482 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 18% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 561 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 427 on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 501, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has two ICU beds currently available

Denton County health officials reported there are two ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals, up from one on Tuesday.

There were no ICU beds available last Thursday.

There are currently 195 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 196 on Tuesday. This is the fifth consecutive day there have been fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 201 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 547 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 95,222 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,078 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,346 have received their second dose and 942 have received their third dose.

State officials report more than 20,000 new cases

State health officials reported 20,201 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 17,373 cases Tuesday.

The is the first time Texas has had more than 20,000 daily cases since last Thursday when there were 23,700 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 13,811.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State hospitalizations remain below 13,000 for second straight day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 12,817 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. There were 12,973 the previous day.

Before the past two days of reported hospitalizations, there had been more than 13,000 hospitalizations every day since Aug. 21.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 13,427 hospitalizations.

State health officials report 222 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 222 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

This is the second time in the last three days there have been more than 200 new cases in these facilities. In August, these facilities averaged 205 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas adds 161 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 161 new daily cases in Texas child care facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

This is the 22nd consecutive reported day there have been more than 100 reported cases in these facilities.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.

From Aug. 19, 2020 through Aug. 12, 2021, child care facilities along with before-school programs and after-school programs reported more than 200 total daily cases three times, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.

From Aug. 13 through Sept. 14 of this year, this has already happened 10 times.