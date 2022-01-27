COVID-19 updates: Texas adds 509 new daily cases in child care facilities

In Texas child care facilities, there have been more than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Jan. 3.

TEXAS, USA — Texas child care centers reported 509 new daily cases, including children and employees, in facilities Thursday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This includes 357 children and 152 employees.

There have been more than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Jan. 3. The record-high single-day total happened on Jan. 18 when state health officials added 2,213 new cases.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.

The current 14-day average is 639 new cases a day. The record-high 14-day average happened between Jan. 10-23 when it was 726.

Denton County health officials report 223 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 223 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 233 on Wednesday.

This is the eighth day in a row hospitalizations have remained above 200. The county currently has a 14-day average of 216 hospitalizations.

There are currently five ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also reported 954 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There have now been 158,688 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there are currently 208,824 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 199,990 who have received their second dose and 1,143 who have received their third dose.

Tarrant County health officials report 26 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths, one day after reporting 23. Of the new deaths from Thursday, they ranged in age from a Fort Worth woman in her 20s to a Fort Worth woman in her 90s.

There have now been 5,223 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials also reported Thursday there are currently 1,328 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 1,344 hospitalizations the previous day.

Hospitalizations have remained between 1,300 and 1,388 in the last 12 days.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 29% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also announced there were 6,246 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. There have been 513,272 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 3,213,566 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

1,034 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 1,034 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Thursday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 503 cases reported Wednesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 1,327, state data shows.

Officials report fewest ICU beds available in state hospitals

Thursday, state health officials reported there are 259 adult ICU beds available in Texas hospitals.

This is the fewest available on any single day since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This statistic includes both adult and pediatric beds. Available ICU beds have no patients occupying them and have medical staff assigned to them.

BREAKING: Texas has the fewest ICU beds available since the pandemic began according to state data.



There are 259 adult ICU beds available statewide.

Roughly 7,300 are in use.



While COVID hospitalizations are thankfully starting to plateau, we're still dealing a surge

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/44mt8a6MSM — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) January 27, 2022

State officials report 13,360 hospitalizations

On Thursday, state health officials reported there are currently 13,360 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 13,317 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained above 13,000 hospitalizations for eight consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 12,824 hospitalizations.

State officials report 30,747 new cases

State health officials reported 30,747 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were 25,268 on Wednesday

This daily reported statistic has remained above 20,000 since Jan. 1.

The state's current 14-day average is 43,929 cases.

Texas health officials report 746 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 746 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Thursday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020 when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before as well.

This is now the second time in the last three days the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.