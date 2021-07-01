COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 7 deaths

Tarrant County's seven COVID-19 deaths ranged from a Fort Worth woman in her 50s to an Arlington man in his 80s.

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed seven new deaths Thursday. These ranged in age from a Fort Worth woman in her 50s to an Arlington man in his 80s.

There are currently 134 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials. That's down from 133 the previous day. The county's current 14-day average is 112.

COVID patients make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 92 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There have been 263,595 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 1,530,446 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Dallas County adds 160 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 160 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county total to 263,151 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 50 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Local health officials also announced Thursday there are currently 128 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is up from 126 the previous day.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

There were also three deaths in the county, including a Grand Prairie man in his 50s, a Dallas woman in her 60s and a Dallas woman in her 80s.

There have now been 4,131 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

Denton County has 15 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there were 15 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is up from nine on Wednesday.

There are currently 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with a 14-day average of 19 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There have now been 77,083 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 206,426 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 196,834 have received their second dose.

Collin County adds 35 new cases

There were 35 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from the 16 reported on last Thursday.

The county's current 14-day average is 24.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Thursday, up from 44 on Wednesday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Texas long-term care facilities report 15 new cases

There were 15 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Thursday, health officials said.

There were six new cases on Wednesday and 13 on Tuesday.