COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 900 for 4th consecutive day

COVID-19 patients currently make up 18% of the total hospital bed capacity.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 804 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 837 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fourth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 900.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 18% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also announced there were 22 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Fort Worth man in his 40s to a Mansfield woman in her 90s.

There were 2,497 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. There have been 547,020 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 3,240,373 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

277 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 277 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 271 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 637, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 354 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 13% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County health officials report 165 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 165 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 163 on Tuesday.

This is the eighth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 200.

There are currently eight ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials announced there were two new COVID-19 deaths. These included a Denton man in his 70s and a Corinth woman in her 70s.

There were also 950 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 171,278 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there have been 208,895 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,036 who have received their second dose and 1,140 who have received their third dose.

State hospitalizations remain below 10,000 for 3rd consecutive day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 9,317 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 9,529 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained below 10,000 hospitalizations for three consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 11,413 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 10,000 new cases for 2nd consecutive day

State health officials reported 9,272 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 8,801 on Tuesday.

This is now the second straight day officials have reported fewer than 10,000 new cases. The last time this happened was Dec. 21 and 22, 2022.

The state's current 14-day average is 20,676 cases.

Texas COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000

State health officials reported 294 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

Texas has now had 80,005 total deaths reported since tracking began in March 2020.

Texas health officials report 320 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 320 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before as well.

This is now the eighth day in a row the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.