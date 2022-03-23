COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations hit lowest mark since tracking began

There were 225 new COVID-19 cases in total reported in the county. There have been 560,949 total cases in Tarrant County since tracking began in March 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 55 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 74 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the lowest amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tarrant County has had since tracking began in April 2020. This is also the fourth consecutive day the record-low mark has been set.

Data shows COVID-19 patients currently make up 1% of the total hospital bed capacity in Tarrant County.

Health officials also announced six new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Fort Worth woman in her 60s to an Azle man in his 80s.

There were 173 new COVID-19 cases in total reported in the county. There have been 561,939 total cases in Tarrant County since tracking began in March 2020.

There here have been 3,398,655 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Dallas County reports 12 deaths, 421 cases

Dallas County health officials said 12 more residents have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 6,189 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Wednesday's reported deaths ranged in age from a Dallas woman in her 30s to a Dallas woman in her 80s.

Health officials also announced 421 new positive cases, including 171 probable cases from antigen tests.

However, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the numbers reported Wednesday include a backlog of cases.

An accurate measure of cases reported by week is the dashboard of COVID-19 cases listed at http://www.dallascountycovid.org/ -- which currently shows a lower number.

"...We are still catching up with cases from the Omicron wave. The fact that the dashboard is lower is good news, and it shows that the hard work of the people in north Texas is paying off," said Jenkins.

Health officials and Jenkins continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and get a booster in order to fight against the continued spread of COVID.

"At this point, there are 639,833 people in Dallas County who are fully vaccinated, but have not received their booster. In order to continue public health benefits, freedom, and economic vitality that comes with low COVID numbers, it's important for those who have not received a booster to get their booster, and you can find a booster near you for free at Vaccines.gov.," said Jenkins.

70 new cases in Collin County, state officials say

There were 70 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Collin County on Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 78 cases reported on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 76 cases per day, state data shows.

Collin County health officials also said the county currently has 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 3% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County hospitalizations remain below 20 for 11th straight day

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 14 on Tuesday.

This is now the 11th consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 20 hospitalizations in the county.

There are currently 13 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

As of Monday, there have been 208,973 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 200,257 have received their second dose, and 1,145 who have received their third dose.

State health officials report 1,379 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 1,379 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 1,425 the previous day.

The 1,379 current mark is the lowest the state's reported hospitalizations have been since there were 1,321 on April 17, 2020.

This is also the third straight day that hospitalizations across the state have remained below 1,500.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 1,742 hospitalizations.





Texas health officials report 43 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 43 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

On March 1, 2022, officials removed 1059 reported cases in these facilities due to a reporting error. Texas Health and Human Services said this on the statistical change:

"A facility made a reporting error and that error has been corrected. As noted in the spreadsheet, data in the report reflect COVID-19 cases in residents and staff at nursing facilities as self-reported by the provider to HHSC. All data in the report are provisional and subject to change."

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

This is now the 21st day in a row the state has reported fewer than 100 new cases.

The record-high monthly average in January 2022 was 708 cases. Excluding the day where 1059 cases were removed, the current average in March is 29. The record-low monthly average happened in June 2021 when it was six.

Texas health officials report 5 new cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported five new daily cases, including children and employees, in facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This includes four children and one employee.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Feb. 8, 2022. The record-high single-day total happened on Jan. 18, 2022 when state health officials added 2,213 new cases.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.