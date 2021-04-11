COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations drop to lowest mark time since mid-July

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Friday there are currently 240 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 253 the previous day.

This is the lowest the county's hospitalizations have been since there were 237 hospitalizations on July 14.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported seven new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Watauga man in his 50s to an Arlington woman in her 70s.

There were also 264 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 364,649 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 2,714,363 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Denton County health officials report fewer than 75 hospitalizations for sixth straight day

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 62 on Thursday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 75 every day since Sunday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 78 hospitalizations. This average has remained below 80 the past four days.

There are currently 10 ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 108,474 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,267 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,685 have received their second dose and 1,146 have received their third dose.

74 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 74 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 77 cases on Thursday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 87, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 101 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. This is down from 128 on Thursday.

COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State officials report 3,018 hospitalizations

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 3,018 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 3,100 the previous day.

The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 2,938 hospitalizations on July 17.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 3,640 hospitalizations.

State officials report 2,593 new cases

State health officials reported 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, up from 2,572 cases Thursday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,657. The last time the average was this low was when it was 2,457 from July 9-22.