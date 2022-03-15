COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations drop below 90 for first time since June 2021

There were 225 new COVID-19 cases in total reported in the county. There have been 560,949 total cases in Tarrant County since tracking began in March 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 92 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fourth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 100.

Data shows COVID-19 patients currently make up 2% of the total hospital bed capacity in Tarrant County.

As of last Wednesday, there here have been 3,381,310 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

72 new cases in Collin County, state officials say

There were 72 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Collin County on Tuesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were nine cases reported on Monday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 91 cases per day, state data shows.

Collin County health officials also said the county currently has 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

Denton County hospitalizations remain below 20 for third straight day

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 18 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 19 on Monday.

This is now the third consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 20 hospitalizations in the county.

There are currently 13 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also announced six new COVID-19 death. These ranged in age from a Roanoke man in his 40s to a Carrollton man in his 70s.

As of Monday, there have been 208,949 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 200,228 have received their second dose, and 1,144 who have received their third dose.

State health officials report 1,797 hospitalizations

On Tuesday, state health officials reported there are currently 1,797 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 1,762 the previous day.

This is the third straight day that hospitalizations across the state have remained below 2,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,453 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 2,000 new cases for 5th consecutive day

State health officials reported 1,554 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 637 on Monday.

This is now the fifth straight day in which officials have reported fewer than 2,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 1,836 new cases per day. The last time the average was this low was when it was 1,791 from July 5-18, 2021.

Texas health officials report 24 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 24 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Tuesday, state health officials said.

On March 1, 2022, officials removed 1059 reported cases in these facilities due to a reporting error. Texas Health and Human Services said this on the statistical change:

"A facility made a reporting error and that error has been corrected. As noted in the spreadsheet, data in the report reflect COVID-19 cases in residents and staff at nursing facilities as self-reported by the provider to HHSC. All data in the report are provisional and subject to change."

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

This is now the 15th day in a row the state has reported fewer than 100 new cases.

The record-high monthly average in January 2022 was 708 cases. Excluding the day where 1059 cases were removed, the current average in March is 43. The record-low monthly average happened in June 2021 when it was six.