COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations drop for 5th straight day

COVID-19 patients currently make up 26% of the total hospital bed capacity.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported Monday there are currently 1,131 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 1,138 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fifth straight day hospitalizations have decreased in Tarrant County. The last time that happened was Nov. 1-6, 2021.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 26% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also announced there were 5,659 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday. There have been 522,861 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 3,213,566 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

755 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 755 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 740 cases reported Sunday.

This is the third straight day there have been fewer than 1,000 cases reported in Collin County.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 1,133, state data shows.

Denton County health officials report 211 hospitalizations

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 211 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 215 on Sunday.

This is the fifth straight day hospitalizations have decreased in Denton County. The last time that happened was Oct. 4-9, 2021.

There are currently seven ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also reported 2,023 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 162,119 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 208,887 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,020 who have received their second dose and 1,147 who have received their third dose.

State officials report 12,121 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 12,121 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 12,392 the previous day.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained below 13,000 hospitalizations for three consecutive days.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 12,951 hospitalizations.

State officials report 23,582 new cases

State health officials reported 23,582 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were 23,487 on Sunday.

This daily reported statistic has remained above 20,000 since Jan. 1.

The state's current 14-day average is 37,553 cases.

Texas health officials report 836 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 836 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Monday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020 when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before as well.

This is now the second time in the last three days the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.