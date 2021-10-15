COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County health officials report 569 hospitalizations

COVID-19 patients currently make up 12% of the total hospital bed capacity.

TEXAS, USA — Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 569 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 593 the previous day.

Health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Fort Worth man in his 40s to a Bedford woman in her 90s.

There were also 572 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 355,999 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have been 2,590,824 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Dallas County reports 19 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Friday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 30s to a Highland Park woman in her 90s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,851 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 771 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 234 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 338,528 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 771 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 19 Deaths, Including 234 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/Zf61k6q9Ao — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 15, 2021

Collin County health officials report 199 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 199 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. This is up from 192 on Thursday.

COVID-19 patients make up 7% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 115 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 123 on Thursday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 150, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has five ICU beds currently available

Denton County Public Health reported there are five ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

There are currently 101 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 110 on Thursday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 200 every day since Sept. 11.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 123 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 331 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 105,172 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,212 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,595 have received their second dose and 1,126 have received their third dose.

Texas hospitalizations drop below 6,000

On Friday, state health officials reported there are currently 5,606 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 5,756 the previous day.

State hospitalizations have currently declined every day for 38 consecutive days. The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 5,662 hospitalizations on July 28.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 6,893 hospitalizations.

State officials report 4,513 new cases

State health officials reported 4,513 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, down from 5,032 cases Thursday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 21 of the last 23 days.

The state's current 14-day average is 5,142.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Texas adds 53 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 53 new daily cases, including children and employees, in Texas child care facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Sept. 29.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.