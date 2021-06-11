COVID-19 updates: State officials report hospitalizations have remained below 3,000 for third straight day

Texas currently has had fewer than 3,000 for three consecutive days. The last time this happened was July 15-17.

TEXAS, USA — On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,801 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 2,792 the previous day.

The state currently has had fewer than 3,000 for three consecutive days. The last time this happened was July 15-17.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 3,347 hospitalizations.

Dallas County reports 12 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 20s to a Dallas woman in her 90s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,063 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 400 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 139 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests

There have now been 344,605 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 400 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 12 Deaths, Including 139 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/qZ6MTCZMvE — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 8, 2021

Tarrant County health officials report 229 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health reported Monday there are currently 229 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 218 the previous day.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 5% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Pelican Bay woman in her 30s to a Fort Worth man in his 80s.

There were also 274 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 365,435 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,714,363 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Denton County health officials report fewer than 60 hospitalizations for third straight day

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 55 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 54 on Sunday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 60 every day since Saturday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 67 hospitalizations. This average has remained below 70 the past two days.

There are currently 10 ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 108,626 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,275 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,714 have received their second dose and 1,156 have received their third dose.

56 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 56 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 97 cases on Sunday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 83, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 106 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is up from 101 on Friday, the last day this statistic was reported.

COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State officials report 1,268 new cases

State health officials reported 1,268 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 1,044 cases Sunday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,554. The last time the average was this low was when it was 2,457 from July 9-22.