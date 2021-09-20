COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 14 new deaths

This brings Dallas County's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,526 since tracking began in March 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

These ranged in age from a Desoto man in his 40s to a Dallas woman in her 90s.

There were also 1,196 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 205 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 321,030 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 32 ICU beds available in Dallas County Monday, according to information from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Total of 1,196 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths, Including 205 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/iXqoj1J52b — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) September 20, 2021

Tarrant County adds 1,321 new cases

Tarrant County Public Health reported 1,321 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 336,324 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

There have now been 4,132 COVID-19 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there are currently 935 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County. That's down from 1,105 the previous day.

This is the first time there have been fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations in the county since Aug. 23 when there were 978.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 25% of the total hospital bed capacity.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,448,742 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Collin County reports 416 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 416 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

COVID-19 patients make up 15% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 105 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 169 on Sunday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 404, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has one ICU bed currently available

Denton County Public Health reported there is one ICU bed currently available in the county's hospitals, which it has remained at since Friday.

There are currently 189 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 182 on Sunday. This is the 10th consecutive day there have been fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 196 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 679 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 96,986 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials also announced six COVID-19 deaths in Denton County. These ranged in age from a Little Elm man in his 40s to a Corinth woman in her 70s.