COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 122 new cases, 68 cases from previous months

The seven-day positivity rate is 10.8% for symptomatic patients at Dallas-area hospitals.

Dallas County has added 190 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 68 of which were provided by the state health department from previous months. It also reported three additional deaths.

The deaths included three Dallas residents, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s who had underlying high-risk health conditions, and a woman in her 80s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of the cases, one was from April, one was from May, five were from June, 39 were from July and 22 were from August. The state also reported 83 cases from September.

"Today’s numbers are much lower than yesterday’s at 122 new cases and 68 old cases, a reminder why you can’t put too much stock in one day’s total but rather must look at seven and 14-day rolling averages," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

Tarrant County reports 436 new cases, 3 deaths

Tarrant County health officials reported 436 new cases Tuesday and three additional deaths.

The deaths include a man from Haltom City in his 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s and a woman from Mansfield in her 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

In the week ending on Sept. 12, the county reported a total of 1,399 cases, which shows a continual decline in cases for the county. The county's peak week ended on Aug. 8 with 4,806 cases.

There have been 608 deaths in the county, 45,163 cases and 39,606 recoveries since tracking began in March.

The age group with the most deaths in the county have been those over 65 years old, which accounts for 72% of the deaths.

Most cases have been in people from the 25 to 44 age range which accounts for 37% of cases.

Collin County reports 238 new cases

Collin County is reporting 238 new cases Tuesday.

On Monday, there were 270 new cases and 15 new cases on Sunday.

The county has a total of 12,239 cases. There have been 11,469 recoveries and 124 deaths since tracking began in March.

Most cases in the county have been reported in people in their 20s, according to the county dashboard.

Denton County reports 96 new cases

Denton County Public Health reported 96 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been 11,225 cases and 105 deaths in the county since tracking began in March.

There have been 9,566 recoveries in the county.

The age range with the most cases in the county is between 20 to 29 years old with more than 2,600 cases, followed by the 30-39 age range with 2,100 cases.