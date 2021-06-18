COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 101 hospitalizations

The county's current 14-day average is 98. This average has remained below 100 for the past 11 days.

Tarrant County Public Health said there are currently 101 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 103 the previous day.

COVID patients make up 2% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 262,334 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 1,462,335 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Dallas County adds 180 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 180 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 262,088 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 82 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Local health officials also announced Friday there are currently 101 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is down from 121 the previous day.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

There was also one new death in the county, which was a Cockrell Hill woman in her 70s.

There have now been 4,107 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 180 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 1 Death,

Denton County has five ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are currently five ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is down from 13 on Thursday.

There are currently 19 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. The county currently has a 14-day average of 18 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 76,705 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 205,926 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 195,728 have received their second doses.

Collin County adds 35 new cases

There were 35 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from the nine reported on last Thursday.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 39 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday, up from 47 on Thursday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Texas reports 737 new cases

There were 737 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Texas Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 1,214 cases on Thursday.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.

The state's current 14-day average is 863. The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Texas reports two new cases in long-term care facilities

There were two new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Friday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on April 23 when there were 338 cases.

In May, long-term care facilities in Texas averaged 11 new cases a day. This is up from a monthly record-low of eight new cases a day in April.

So far through June, these facilities are averaging five new cases a day.