COVID-19 updates: Denton County reports 7 new deaths

As of Monday, 168,056 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 88,827 have received their second doses.

Denton County Public Health said there were seven new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

These include:

A Lewisville woman in her 70s

A Lewisville man in his 70s

A Lewisville woman in her 50s

A Flower Mound woman in her 60s

A Sanger man in his 30s

A Sanger woman in her 50s

A Denton man in his 60s

There have now been 473 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 12 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 32% of the current Denton County patients in ICU beds.

Local officials announced 185 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 72,160 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 43 people hospitalized with COID-19 in Denton County.

As of Monday, 168,056 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 88,827 have received their second doses.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Dallas County reports 211 new cases

Dallas County health officials announced 211 cases Monday, bringing the county total to 251,790 since tracking began in March 2020. These new cases are from Saturday while numbers from Sunday and Monday will be reported Tuesday.

Of these new cases, 138 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

"We are quickly running out of names on the Dallas County waitlist to receive a vaccination. Remember that when you sign up at http://DallasCounty.org, Parkland, the City of Dallas, DCHHS, and others are all drawing off that list," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a Tweet.

There were also 14 new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Desoto woman in her 60s to a Dallas man in his 100s.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 211 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 14 Deaths,

Including 138 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/U3ZuWGAvFn — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 5, 2021

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 150 for second straight day

Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Monday, there are 149 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 136 the previous day.

This is the 11th consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200.

The COVID-19 patients make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 175 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 210 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 251,316 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 581,842 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been given out in Tarrant County.

Collin County reports 102 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials say the county currently has 102 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday, up from 91 during the last report on Thursday. This number has remained below 200 since March 8.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 52 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 72 on Sunday.

Collin County is averaging 52 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Texas reports fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for first time since June

Texas health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday for the first time since early June 2020.

The last time this happened was on June 8 when there were 638.

State health officials also reported Monday there are currently 2,772 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.