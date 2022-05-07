COVID-19 updates: Denton County reports 25 hospitalizations

This is now the 123rd consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 30 hospitalizations in the county.

TEXAS, USA — As multiple local health agencies increased their COVID-19 community spread level Wednesday, hospitalizations remain relatively low.

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 19 on Tuesday.

There are currently five ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

As of Monday, there have been 209,007 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 200,385 have received their second dose, and 1,150 have received their third dose.

202 new cases in Collin County, state officials say

There were 202 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Collin County on Wednesday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. There were 141 cases reported on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 229 cases per day, state data shows.

Collin County health officials also said the county currently has 105 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

This is now the fourth consecutive day in which there have been more than 100 hospitalizations in the county.





Dallas County raises risk level to "Yellow"

County officials said that Dallas County has reported a four-day total of 1,181 newly reported cases of COVID-19.

Three deaths were also reported. The Public Health Committee recommended that the risk level raise to yellow based on key metrics.

State hospitalizations above 2,000 for 14th straight day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,812 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 2,652 the previous day.

This is the 14th straight day hospitalizations across the state have remained above 1,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,383 hospitalizations.

State officials report 6,353 new cases

State health officials reported 6,353 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 5,586 on Tuesday.

This is now the third straight day in which officials have reported fewer than 7,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 7,599 new cases per day.

Texas health officials report 400 new cases over last five days in long-term care facilities

There were 400 new COVID-19 cases reported from the past five days in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said. That comes out to about 80 per day.

On March 1, 2022, officials removed 1,059 reported cases in these facilities due to a reporting error. Texas Health and Human Services said this on the statistical change:

"A facility made a reporting error and that error has been corrected. As noted in the spreadsheet, data in the report reflect COVID-19 cases in residents and staff at nursing facilities as self-reported by the provider to HHSC. All data in the report are provisional and subject to change."

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.