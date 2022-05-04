COVID-19 updates: Denton County hospitalizations remain below 20 for 25th straight day

There are currently 15 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently nine people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 12 on Tuesday.

This is now the 25th consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 20 hospitalizations in the county.

As of Monday, there have been 208,973 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 200,258 have received their second dose, and 1,145 who have received their third dose.

Dallas County hospitalizations remain below 80 for 5th straight day

Dallas County health officials reported there are currently 75 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 78 the previous day.

This is now the fifth consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 80 hospitalizations in the county.

272 new cases in Collin County, state officials say

There were 272 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Collin County on Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 109 cases reported on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 91 cases per day, state data shows.

Collin County health officials also said the county currently has 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 1% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State hospitalizations remain below 1,000 for 4th straight day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 959 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is up from 957 the previous day.

This is the fourth straight day that hospitalizations across the state have remained below 1,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 1,117 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 2,000 new cases for 4th consecutive day

State health officials reported 1,501 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 1,325 on Tuesday.

This is now the fourth straight day in which officials have reported fewer than 2,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,059 new cases per day.





Texas health officials report 9 new cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported nine new daily cases, including children and employees, in facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This includes four children and one employee.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Feb. 8, 2022. The record-high single-day total happened on Jan. 18, 2022 when state health officials added 2,213 new cases.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.