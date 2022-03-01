COVID-19 updates: Denton County hospitalizations remain below 50 for 2nd straight day

There are currently seven ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 45 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 47 on Monday.

This is now the second consecutive day there have been fewer than 50 hospitalizations in the county.

As of Monday, there have been 208,929 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,157 who have received their second dose and 1,141 who have received their third dose.

Tarrant County hospitalizations drop below 250

Tarrant County Public Health also reported there are currently 249 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 262 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the sixth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 300.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity, according to data.

Health officials also announced there were nine new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Crowley woman in her 50s to a Bedford woman in her 80s.

There were 408 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. There have been 558,216 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 3,267,347 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

125 new cases in Collin County

There were 125 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Tuesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 28 cases reported Monday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 99, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 110 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State health officials report 3,577 hospitalizations

On Tuesday, state health officials reported there are currently 3,577 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 3,684 the previous day.

This is the first time hospitalizations in the state have been this low since there were 3,523 hospitalizations on Dec. 23, 2021.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 4,936 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 5,000 new cases for 10th consecutive day

State health officials reported 2,645 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 2,227 on Monday.

This is now the 10th straight day officials have reported fewer than 5,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 3,895 cases.

Texas health officials report 24 new cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 24 new daily cases, including children and employees, in facilities Tuesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This includes 11 children and 13 employees.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Feb. 8, 2022. The record-high single-day total happened on Jan. 18, 2022, when state health officials added 2,213 new cases.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.