COVID-19 updates: Denton County hospitalizations remain below 30 for 4th straight day

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 26 on Tuesday.

This is now the fourth consecutive day in which there have been fewer than 30 hospitalizations in the county.

There are currently 14 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is the most there have been open since Aug. 4, 2021, when there were 15.

There were 155 new COVID-19 cases in total reported in the county on Wednesday. There have been 177,370 total cases in Collin County since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there have been 208,946 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In all, 200,216 have received their second dose, and 1,143 who have received their third dose.

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 150 for 5th consecutive day

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 129 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 144 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fifth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 150.

Data shows COVID-19 patients currently make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity in Tarrant County.

Health officials also announced there were 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Tarrant County on Wednesday. The deceased ranged from a Grand Prairie woman in her 40s to North Richland Hills man in his 90s.

There were 319 new COVID-19 cases in total reported in the county. There have been 559,843 total cases in Tarrant County since tracking began in March 2020.

There here have been 3,381,310 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

116 new cases in Collin County, state officials say

There were 116 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Collin County on Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 84 cases reported on Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 88 cases per day, state data shows.

Collin County health officials also said the county currently has 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State health officials report 2,483 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,483 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 2,547 the previous day.

This is the fifth straight day that hospitalizations across the state have remained below 3,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 3,292 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 3,000 new cases for 12th consecutive day

State health officials reported 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 1,575 on Tuesday.

This is now the 12th straight day in which officials have reported fewer than 3,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,404 new cases per day. The last time the average was this low was when it was 2,303 from Nov. 18-Dec. 1, 2021.

Texas health officials report 54 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 54 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

On March 1, 2022, officials removed 1059 reported cases in these facilities due to a reporting error. Texas Health and Human Services said this on the statistical change:

"A facility made a reporting error and that error has been corrected. As noted in the spreadsheet, data in the report reflect COVID-19 cases in residents and staff at nursing facilities as self-reported by the provider to HHSC. All data in the report are provisional and subject to change."

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before, as well.

This is now the 11th day in a row the state has reported fewer than 100 new cases.

The record-high monthly average in January 2022 was 708 cases. Excluding the day where 1059 cases were removed, the current average in March is 56. The record-low monthly average happened in June 2021 when it was six.

Texas health officials report 6 new cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported six new daily cases, including children and employees, in facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This includes five children and one employee.

The addition of these six new daily cases is the lowest number the state has reported since health officials added three new cases on June 22, 2021.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Feb. 8, 2022. The record-high single-day total happened on Jan. 18, 2022 when state health officials added 2,213 new cases.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.