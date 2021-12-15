COVID-19 updates: Dallas County health officials report 16 more deaths, including man in his 20s

Health officials also reported 200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 113,141 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 56 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 56 on Tuesday as well.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 58 hospitalizations. This average has remained between 56-58 for seven straight days.

There are currently seven ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

As of Monday, there are currently 208,466 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 199,554 who have received their second dose and 1,164 who have received their third dose.

Dallas County reports 16 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

These ranged in age from a Garland man in his 20s to a Dallas man in his 90s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,387 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 415 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. Of the new cases, 129 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 353,675 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 415 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 16 Deaths, Including 129 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/eSvxNsEocW — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 16, 2021

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 300

Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 242 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 243 hospitalizations the previous day.

The last time there were more than 300 hospitalizations happened on Nov. 1 when there were 319.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported one new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, who was a Fort Worth woman in her 50s.

There have now been 4,961 total deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 709 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 376,779 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 3,007,197 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

95 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 95 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 102 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 115, state data shows. The record average of 708 cases happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 166 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. This is up from 161 on Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 6% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State officials report 3,182 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 3,182 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 3,204 the previous day.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 3,059 hospitalizations.

State officials report 3,498 new cases

State health officials reported 3,498 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 3,434 cases Tuesday.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 3,506 cases.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State health officials report 83 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 83 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

This is the 10th day in a row there have been fewer than 100 daily cases reported.

In November, these facilities averaged 50 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December 2020 when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

Texas adds 28 new daily cases in child care facilities

Texas child care centers reported 28 new daily cases, including children and employees, in Texas child care facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There have been fewer than 100 reported daily cases every day they have been reported since Sept. 29.

Child care centers, along with before-school and after-school programs, have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.