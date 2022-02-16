COVID-19 updates: Denton County health officials report 101 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

This is the 15th straight day hospitalizations have remained below 200.

TEXAS, USA — Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 101 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 109 on Tuesday.

There are currently six ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials also announced there were five new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Denton woman in her 30s to a Carrollton man in his 80s.

There were also 364 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 174,182 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, there have been 208,920 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 200,142 who have received their second dose and 1,140 who have received their third dose.

Tarrant County hospitalizations remain below 600 for 4th consecutive day

Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently 530 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 551 hospitalizations the previous day.

This is the fourth straight day hospitalizations have remained below 600.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 12% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials also announced there were 26 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a Kennedale man in his 30s to a Euless woman in her 90s.

There were 1,357 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. There have been 552,914 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There have been 3,255,696 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

145 new cases in Collin County, state health officials say

There were 145 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Wednesday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were 281 cases reported Tuesday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 329, state data shows.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 258 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 patients make up 10% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

State hospitalizations drop below 7,000

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 6,914 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 7,154 the previous day.

This is the first time hospitalizations in the state have been below 7,000 since there were 6,574 hospitalizations on Jan 1.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, 2021, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 9,056 hospitalizations.

State officials report fewer than 10,000 new cases for 6th consecutive day

State health officials reported 4,588 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 8,000 on Tuesday.

This is now the sixth straight day officials have reported fewer than 10,000 new cases.

The state's current 14-day average is 10,955 cases.

Texas health officials report 157 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 157 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, state health officials said.

The record-high single-day report for these Texas facilities happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when officials added 2,859 new cases. They added 1,974 the day before as well.

This is now the 13th day in a row the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.