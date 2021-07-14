COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County adds 48 hospitalizations over past three days

The 48 added hospitalizations in Tarrant County is the largest three-day increase since Jan. 4-7, when 98 hospitalizations were added.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — There are currently 229 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to health officials. That's up from 222 the previous day. The county's current 14-day average is 178.

In the past three days, there have been 48 added hospitalizations in Tarrant County. This is the largest three-day increase since Jan. 4-7, when 98 hospitalizations were added.

COVID patients currently make up 5% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 175 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 264,827 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also two additional COVID-19 deaths reported by officials, which included a Fort Worth man in his 60s and a man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 70s. There have now been 3,600 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, 1,567,937 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Dallas County reports 240 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 240 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. This brings the county total to 264,845 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 31 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There were also two deaths in the county, which included a Dallas man in his 40s and a Mesquite man in his 60s.

There have been 4,154 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Total of 240 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 2 Deaths, Including 31 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/a8gPhmkEYq — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 14, 2021

Collin County reports 98 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 98 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday. This is down from 107 on Tuesday, which was the first time that number went above 100 since April 16.

The county's current 14-day hospitalization average is 76.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also nine new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 40. A record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has 10 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are 10 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is up from eight on Tuesday.

There are currently 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with a 14-day average of 19 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 104 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 77,768 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 206,546 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,193 have received their second dose.

State officials report more than 2,000 cases for second straight day

State health officials reported 2,154 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 2,613 cases Tuesday.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3.

The state's current 14-day average is 1,267. This is the fifth straight day this average has remained above 1,000.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

State officials report more than 2,000 hospitalizations for third straight day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,436 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is the third straight day there have been more than 2,000 hospitalizations.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.