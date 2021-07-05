COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 229 new cases

There were also four new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Mesquite woman in her 60s to a Grand Prairie in his 90s.

Dallas County health officials announced 229 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 258,440 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 115 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There were also four new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Mesquite woman in her 60s to a Grand Prairie man in his 90s.

There are currently 183 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County hospitals.

Tarrant County reports 43rd consecutive day with fewer than 200 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Friday, there are 164 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 152 the previous day.

This is the 43rd consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200.

The COVID-19 patients make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 142 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 110 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 257,959 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Wednesday, there have currently been 1,199,789 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Tarrant County.

Health officials also reported eight new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from an Arlington man in his 40s to a Fort Worth man older than 90.

Collin County averaging 59 new cases in the past 14 days

There were 51 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from 29 on Thursday.

The county is averaging 59 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Collin County health officials say the county currently has 75 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday, down from 76 on Thursday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 3% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Denton County has 19 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials announced there are currently 19 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 14% of the current Denton County patients in ICU beds.

Health officials also said there are currently 35 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 38 on Thursday and 34 and Wednesday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 26 hospitalizations.

Health officials announced 92 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have now been 74,882 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.