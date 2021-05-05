COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 187 hospitalizations

There were also five new deaths in the Dallas County. These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 60s to a Dallas woman in her 90s.

Dallas County health officials announced 209 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 258,130 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 83 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There were also five new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 60s to a Dallas woman in her 90s.

There are currently 187 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County hospitals.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 209 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths,

Including 83 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/cIe1XraSLg — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 5, 2021

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Tarrant County reports 41st consecutive day with fewer than 200 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Wednesday, there are 153 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 152 the previous day.

This is the 41st consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200.

The COVID-19 patients make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 141 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 136 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 257,609 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There have currently been 1,199,789 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Tarrant County.

Health officials also reported two new COVID-19 death. It was an Arlington man in his 20s and a Benbrook man in his 50s.

Collin County hospitalizations remain below 100 for 19th consecutive day

Collin County health officials say the county currently has 81 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, up from 65 on Tuesday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 3% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were 61 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county is averaging 60 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Denton County has fewer than 50 hospitalizations for 43rd straight day

Denton County health officials announced there are currently 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 31 on Tuesday and 27 and Monday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 24 hospitalizations.

Health officials also announced 116 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 74,696 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There are also currently 16 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 19% of the current Denton County patients in ICU beds.

There were four new deaths reported Tuesday, which included Pilot Point man in his 30s, Fort Worth man his 50s, a Carrollton woman in her 70s and a Carrollton woman in her 80s.

As of Monday, 200,409 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 175,411 have received their second doses.





Texas long-term care facilities cases remain below 100 for 12th straight day

Long-term care facilities in Texas are seeing a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There were 54 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Monday, health officials said. The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on April 23, when there were 338 cases.

In April, long-term care facilities in Texas averaged eight new cases a day. This is the lowest monthly average since the state started tracking these numbers in late July. The second-lowest month was March when the average was 37.

Through five days in April, these facilities are averaging 23 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.





Texas reports 1,798 new cases

State health officials reported 1,798 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. This is the 22nd day in a row there have been fewer than 4,000 daily cases in the state.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,125.