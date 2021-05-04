COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 416 new cases

There were also five new deaths in Dallas County. These ranged in age from a Duncanville man in his 50s to a Seagoville man in his 70s.

Dallas County health officials announced 170 cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 258,004 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 61 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There are currently 190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County hospitals.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 170 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths,

Including 61 Probable Cases

Including 61 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/g67VJTP8gr — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 4, 2021

Tarrant County reports 40th consecutive day with fewer than 200 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Tuesday, there are 152 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 138 the previous day.

This is the 40th consecutive day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200.

The COVID-19 patients make up 3% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 141 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 257,473 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, 1,132,295 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been out in Tarrant County.

Health officials also reported one new COVID-19 death. It was a Fort Worth man in his 90s.

Collin County hospitalizations remain below 100 for 18th consecutive day

Collin County health officials say the county currently has 65 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, down from 68 on Monday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Collin County is averaging 62 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Denton County has fewer than 40 hospitalizations for 26th straight day

Denton County health officials announced there are currently 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 27 on Monday and 23 and Sunday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 24 hospitalizations.

Health officials also announced 95 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There have now been 74,580 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

There are also currently 13 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 23% of the current Denton County patients in ICU beds.

There were two new deaths reported Tuesday, which included a Sanger woman in her 70s and a Flower Mound woman in her 70s.