COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports five new deaths

TEXAS, USA — Dallas County Health and Human Services reported five new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas woman in his 40s to a Duncanville woman in her 90s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 5,111 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 444 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 149 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests

There have now been 346,343 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 444 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 149 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/lwKqEJuqe4 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) November 15, 2021

Tarrant County health officials report 229 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health reported Monday there are currently 229 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 234 the previous day.

This is the 13th consecutive day the county's hospitalizations have remained below 300.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 6% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths. These included a Forest Hill woman in her 50s, Fort Worth man in his 90s and Arlington woman in her 90s.

There were also 320 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 367,490 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,762,108 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Denton County health officials report fewer than 50 hospitalizations for third straight day

Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, up from 41 on Sunday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 50 for three straight days.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 53 hospitalizations. This average has remained below 60 for four straight days.

There are currently nine ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

Health officials reported 203 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 109,372 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There are currently 208,074 people in Denton County who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,716 who have received their second dose and 1,156 who have received their third dose.

Collin County health officials report 116 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 116 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is up from 98 on Friday, the last day this statistic was reported.

COVID-19 patients make up 4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were not new COVID-19 cases reported for Collin County the last two days, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

State officials report hospitalizations have remained below 3,000 for 10th straight day

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,653 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 2,693 the previous day.

The state currently has had fewer than 3,000 for 10 consecutive days. The last time this happened was July 8-17.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,871 hospitalizations.

State officials report 945 new cases

State health officials reported 945 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 481 cases Sunday.

This two-day total of 1,426 is the lowest it has been since July 11-12 when there were 912 new daily cases in Texas.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases every day since Oct. 7.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,394. The last time the average was this low was when it was 2,202 from July 8-21.