COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 253 new cases from Saturday through Tuesday

Local health officials also announced Wednesday there are currently 106 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is up from 96 on Tuesday.

Dallas County health officials reported 253 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. These came from Saturday, May 29 through Tuesday, June 1.

This brings the county total to 260,741 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 93 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

Local health officials also announced Wednesday there are currently 106 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. This is up from 96 on Tuesday.

The county's hospitalizations have remained below 200 since late April.

There were also six new deaths in the county from Saturday, May 29 through Tuesday, June 1. These ranged in age from a Hutchins man in his 50s to a Dallas man in his 80s.

There have now been 4,065 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 253 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 6 Deaths, from Saturday May 29 through Tuesday, June. pic.twitter.com/8JuRPAJ1q6 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 2, 2021

Tarrant County's hospitalizations remain below 100 for fourth straight day

Tarrant County Public Health said there are currently 81 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's down from 85 the previous day.

Tarrant County's hospitalizations have remained below 100 since Saturday. The county's current 14-day average is 120.

COVID patients make up 2% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases Friday. These came from Friday, May 28 through Tuesday, June 1.

There have been 260,896 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Collin County reports 38 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said it has 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, down from 45 on Tuesday.

This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 2% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Denton County has 21 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are currently 21 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is up from 15 on Tuesday.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 21% of the Denton County patients currently in ICU beds.

There are currently 19 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 20 on Tuesday and 12 on Monday. The county currently has a 14-day average of 17 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 76,203 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Tuesday, 205,384 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 192,387 have received their second doses.

Texas reports 1,341 new COVID-19 cases

State health officials reported 1,341 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. This is the 15th day in a row there have been fewer than 2,000 daily cases in the state.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.

The state's current 14-day average is 894. The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Texas reports 1,642 hospitalizations

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 1,642 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

This is the 8th consecutive day this statistic has remained below 2,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 1,907 hospitalizations.

Texas reports 14 new cases in long-term care facilities

There were 14 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Wednesday, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on April 23 when there were 338 cases.

In May, long-term care facilities in Texas averaged 11 new cases a day. This is up from a monthly record-low of eight new cases a day in April.