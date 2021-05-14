COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 143 hospitalizations

There were also 11 new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Mesquite man in his 50s to a Desoto woman in her 90s.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 143 hospitalizations Wednesday, down from 162 the previous day.

Health officials also announced 91 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 259,286 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 16 are considered probable, because they came from antigen tests.

There were also 11 new deaths in the county. These ranged in age from a Mesquite man in his 50s to a Desoto woman in her 90s.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 91 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 11 Deaths,

Tarrant County reports 189 new cases

Health officials also reported 189 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 259,095 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Friday, there are 162 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 144 the previous day.

The COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the total hospital bed capacity.

As of Wednesday, there have been 1,252,968 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Tarrant County.

Collin County averaging 52 new cases in the past 14 days

There were 13 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is down from 64 on Tuesday.

The county is averaging 45 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 76 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, up from 62 on Thursday. This number has remained below 100 since April 16.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 3% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

Denton County reports 10 new deaths

Denton County health officials reported 10 new deaths Friday. These include:

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton State Supported Living Center

A female in her 40s who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A female in her 60s who was a resident of Providence Village

A male in his 50s who was a resident of Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Denton

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton

A female in her 50s who was a resident of Denton

Health officials also announced there are currently 11 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

There are currently 23 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 24 on Thursday and 23 on Wednesday.

Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 75,364 total cases since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 202,578 people in Denton County have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 183,544 have received their second doses.

