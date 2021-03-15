COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 574 new cases

There were 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County. These ranged in age from a Garland woman in her 30s to a Garland man in his 90s.

Dallas County health officials announced 574 new cases Monday, bringing the county total to 249,625 since tracking began in March.

Of these new cases, 195 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There were also 10 new deaths. These ranged in age from a Garland woman in her 30s to a Garland man in his 90s.

There will be fewer vaccines at Fair Park this week compared to previous weeks, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County will vaccinate approximately 8,000 people for first doses on Monday and only a few thousand for first doses for the rest of the week, Jenkins said.

"It is our hope that the State will work with the federal government and restore the shots that they have diverted from Dallas and Tarrant counties over the last four weeks," Jenkins said in a Tweet.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 574 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 10 Deaths,

Including 195 Probable Cases

Including 195 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/YWc160WLc5 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 15, 2021

Tarrant County hospitalizations decrease for sixth straight day

Tarrant County Public Health reported that as of Friday there are 259 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is the sixth straight day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased day-to-day.

The COVID-19 patients make up 7% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 340 hospitalizations.

County health officials also reported 13 new deaths Monday, bringing the county total to 3,132 since tracking began in March.

These deaths range in age from two Fort Worth men in their 50s to a Richland Hills woman in her 80s.

There were also 201 new COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County Monday. There have been 247,549 total cases since tracking began in March.

Collin County has sixth straight day with fewer than 200 patients

Collin County currently has 193 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. This is down from 184 on Friday.

This is now the sixth straight day the county has had fewer than 200 patients with COVID-19 in Collin County hospitals.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 7% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 155 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from 34 on Sunday.

Collin County is averaging 93 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days.

Denton County has 308 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 308 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up from 65 on Sunday. There have now been 70,006 cases since tracking began in March.

Health officials said there are 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. This number has also remained below 100 since March 2.

Health officials said there are currently 13 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. There were 11 on Sunday.

Of the occupied ICU beds, COVID-19 patients make up 32% of them.

There were no new reported COVID-19 deaths on Denton County Monday.

Live music returning to CityLine Plaza

Live musical performances are returning to the CityLine Plaza starting in April.

In the spring of 2020, performances at CityLine had to be canceled due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

CityLine is a 204-acre area that includes a shopping mall, office buildings, apartments, restaurants, and a park, better known as CityLine Plaza. The outdoor park hosts many types of performances and shows.